Central, Alcoa rank No. 1 in Tennessee high school football polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (7) 3-0 97 1 Maryville (3) 2-0 93 2 Ravenwood 3-0 79 3 McMinn County 2-0 65 4 Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 60 5 Brentwood 2-1 48 6 Riverdale 2-1 31 9 Farragut 1-1 24 8 Mt. Juliet 3-0 16 NR Whitehaven 0-0 15 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (10) 3-0 100 1 Summit 3-0 90 2 Knoxville West 3-0 80 3 Powell 3-0 64 4 Gallatin 3-0 52 6 Oak Ridge 2-1 48 5 Beech 2-1 47 7 Rhea County 3-0 34 8 Henry County 2-1 25 9 Dyer County 2-1 4 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Elizabethton (8) 2-0 96 1 Hardin County (2) 3-0 90 2 Tullahoma 3-0 71 6 Anderson County 2-1 66 4 East Hamilton 3-0 61 5 Springfield 3-0 41 8 Marshall County 2-1 33 3 Greeneville 1-1 32 7 Lexington 3-0 29 9 Dyersburg 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (10) 3-0 100 1 Covington 3-0 86 2 Red Bank 3-0 80 3 Loudon 3-0 66 4 Fairview 3-0 60 5 Westview 3-0 47 7 Milan 2-1 34 8 Pearl-Cohn 0-0 23 6 Giles County 1-1 12 9 Kingston 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (9) 3-0 99 1 Meigs County (1) 3-0 90 2 Lewis County 3-0 72 5 Watertown 2-1 62 6 Marion County 3-0 56 9 Trousdale County 1-2 41 3 Summertown 3-0 29 10 McKenzie 2-1 26 7 Bledsoe County 3-0 24 NR Tyner Academy 1-1 21 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (9) 3-0 99 1 Lake County 1-1 70 3 Huntingdon 2-1 68 4 Copper Basin 3-0 63 6 Fayetteville (1) 2-1 56 5 Moore County 3-0 48 NR Coalfield 2-0 46 7 Cornersville 2-1 32 2 Greenfield 2-0 31 9 Monterey 1-0 10 NR

(tie) Gordonsville 1-0 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

Davidson Academy (9) 2-0 99 1 University-Jackson (1) 3-0 91 2 King’s Academy 3-0 79 3 DCA 2-0 39 NR

(tie) Friendship Christian 1-1 39 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

ECS (6) 2-0 87 1 CPA (3) 2-0 81 2 CAK 3-0 57 5 Grace Christian 3-0 56 3 Goodpasture 3-0 32 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

Brentwood Academy (7) 3-0 88 2 McCallie 2-1 70 1 CBHS (1) 3-0 69 3 Baylor 1-0 64 5 MBA (1) 0-0 38 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.

¤

———

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: