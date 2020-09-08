Central, Alcoa rank No. 1 in Tennessee high school football polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (7) 3-0 97 1
- Maryville (3) 2-0 93 2
- Ravenwood 3-0 79 3
- McMinn County 2-0 65 4
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 60 5
- Brentwood 2-1 48 6
- Riverdale 2-1 31 9
- Farragut 1-1 24 8
- Mt. Juliet 3-0 16 NR
- Whitehaven 0-0 15 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (10) 3-0 100 1
- Summit 3-0 90 2
- Knoxville West 3-0 80 3
- Powell 3-0 64 4
- Gallatin 3-0 52 6
- Oak Ridge 2-1 48 5
- Beech 2-1 47 7
- Rhea County 3-0 34 8
- Henry County 2-1 25 9
- Dyer County 2-1 4 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Elizabethton (8) 2-0 96 1
- Hardin County (2) 3-0 90 2
- Tullahoma 3-0 71 6
- Anderson County 2-1 66 4
- East Hamilton 3-0 61 5
- Springfield 3-0 41 8
- Marshall County 2-1 33 3
- Greeneville 1-1 32 7
- Lexington 3-0 29 9
- Dyersburg 2-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (10) 3-0 100 1
- Covington 3-0 86 2
- Red Bank 3-0 80 3
- Loudon 3-0 66 4
- Fairview 3-0 60 5
- Westview 3-0 47 7
- Milan 2-1 34 8
- Pearl-Cohn 0-0 23 6
- Giles County 1-1 12 9
- Kingston 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (9) 3-0 99 1
- Meigs County (1) 3-0 90 2
- Lewis County 3-0 72 5
- Watertown 2-1 62 6
- Marion County 3-0 56 9
- Trousdale County 1-2 41 3
- Summertown 3-0 29 10
- McKenzie 2-1 26 7
- Bledsoe County 3-0 24 NR
- Tyner Academy 1-1 21 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (9) 3-0 99 1
- Lake County 1-1 70 3
- Huntingdon 2-1 68 4
- Copper Basin 3-0 63 6
- Fayetteville (1) 2-1 56 5
- Moore County 3-0 48 NR
- Coalfield 2-0 46 7
- Cornersville 2-1 32 2
- Greenfield 2-0 31 9
- Monterey 1-0 10 NR
(tie) Gordonsville 1-0 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Davidson Academy (9) 2-0 99 1
- University-Jackson (1) 3-0 91 2
- King’s Academy 3-0 79 3
- DCA 2-0 39 NR
(tie) Friendship Christian 1-1 39 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- ECS (6) 2-0 87 1
- CPA (3) 2-0 81 2
- CAK 3-0 57 5
- Grace Christian 3-0 56 3
- Goodpasture 3-0 32 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- Brentwood Academy (7) 3-0 88 2
- McCallie 2-1 70 1
- CBHS (1) 3-0 69 3
- Baylor 1-0 64 5
- MBA (1) 0-0 38 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.
