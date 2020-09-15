Central at Seymour is canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Central High School will not play Seymour High School this Friday, Central athletic director JD Lambert confirmed on Tuesday.



Lambert said the decision to cancel the September 18th match-up was made by the Eagles.



WATE Sports has reached out to Seymour regarding the cancelation but has yet to hear back.

The Bobcats were 4-0 most recently defeating Hardin Valley 53-21, meanwhile Seymour was 0-4 entering week five most recently falling to Campbell County 34-12.

Latest High School Sports