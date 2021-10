KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South-Doyle (5-3) ended Central’s season in 2020, knocking the Bobcats out of the playoffs in the 5A state quarterfinals.

Thursday night Central (5-2) got a little redemption with a 35-23 victory over the Cherokees.

The Bobcats dropped their first two games of the season but have rattled off five straight since then.