Clinton Dragons looking for a culture change in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clinton Dragons are coming off a 1-6 season, but second year coach Darrell Keith says a culture change is on the horizon.

The Dragons went to Kentucky for a 7-on-7 tournament and beat the Bluegrass State’s 5A defending state champions.

The Dragons have won just 10 games in the last five seasons and it’s something that weighs heavily on the Clinton players.

“Losing on a consistent basis is damaging for young people,” coach Keith said. “If it’s the last thing I do and as long as I’m here or they allow me to be here, I’m going to try to eradicate that culture as much as possible. It’s not an easy task, it’s a big job.”

Changing the culture at a program like Clinton is a mindset. Keith feels like the team has enough talent to win, they just need to believe in themselves.

“You can get kids in shape, you can get them fast, you can get them strong but that belief part, they have to do that and it’s tough,” Keith said.

The Dragons open the season on the road Friday, Aug. 20, at William Blount. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.