Clinton High School names Keith new football coach

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dragons have their man. Clinton High School named Darrell Keith its new head football coach on Tuesday.

Keith comes to Clinton from Todd County Central High School in Elkton, Kentucky. He was 11-11 as head coach of the Rebels with two trips to the Kentucky high school playoffs.

Clinton Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Collette announced the hire on Twitter.

The Clinton Dragons have a new head football coach. https://t.co/jyNLGTVQhe — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 17, 2019

Randy McKamey resigned Nov. 13 after three seasons with the Dragons, taking them to the TSSAA playoffs in 2018. Clinton finished 2-8 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.