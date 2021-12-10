KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton girls basketball guard Sarah Burton has been dreaming of etching her name in program history since she was a freshman. Heading into her sixth game of the year, she was only 22 points away from becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

On Tuesday in the team’s game against Clay County, she scored 28 points and took over the title.

Burton, a four-year letter winner at Clinton, has now scored 1,681 career points. The previous record was 1,674 held by Alicia Phillips, Burton’s head coach.

“It’s such a phenomenal thing,” said coach Phillips. “I told her yesterday how proud I was of her. It’s an honor. To be able to coach a player who you can now hand the title over to it’s such an honor, and I’m so proud of Sarah. It’s just a fun experience.”

Through six games Burton is averaging 33.7 points and has already scored 202 points shooting 49% from the field.

“Her one-on-one moves are phenomenal,” Phillips said of the senior. “She can fill it up from the outside (and) from the inside. She’s just really tough. She’s hard to guard.”

Burton said she enjoys playing aggressive and driving in the lane to get the bucket, but also enjoys draining shots from beyond the arc on a hot shooting night.

“She’s by far been the most impressive offensive scorer that I’ve seen in the last eight years,” Phillips said.

Burton, a Virginia-Wise signee said her new personal goal is to reach 2,000 career points and her coach has high hopes she will be able to achieve the feat this season.