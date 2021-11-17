KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton quarterback Josh Keith led the Dragons to the program’s first winning season since 2014.

The sophomore completed 62% of his passes for 1,743 yards and nine touchdowns. The Dragons at 6-4, 2-3 in region 3-5A play fell just one win short of the TSSAA playoffs.

In Week 8 against Lenoir City Keith completed 24 of 33 passes for 366 yards while scoring three total touchdowns earning him the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

“My teammates were congratulating me on how I played,” Josh said. “I was thanking them for how they played because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

After completion of the regular season Josh was one of 14 nominees for the player of the year.

The second-year starter received 30,447 votes edging out Farragut wide receiver Trace Corum (29,613) and Maryville wide receiver Markel Fortenberry (28,093), earning the Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers Player of the Year.

“It means they care, they won it for me just as much as I won it for myself,” Keith said. “The Clinton community; they’re great people. Once you get to know them they’re amazing people.”

“I want to thank all the people in the Clinton community who voted for Josh,” said Clinton coach and Josh’s father Darell Keith. “This is good for our community and our football team.”

From left Clinton head coach Darell Keith, quarterback Josh Keith, and coach Donovan Keith. Credit: WATE

Clinton quarterback Josh Keith, 3, stands beside his father Dragons coach Darell Keith on the sideline. Credit: WATE

The Clinton coach spoke glowingly about coaching his son on the field on Friday nights.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” coach Keith said. “You want your kid to do well. You don’t want him to get hurt, but at the same time you have to balance it out and treat him like the rest of the players. I’m very proud of him. He’s a good person and a good quarterback as well.”

Both father and son took the time to speak out about other great players on the Clinton team.

“We have a lot of good players on our football team who made it possible for him to get that trophy,” Darell said. “I’d like to thank the offensive line and the coaches that worked with him. He had a better year this year.”

“My seniors, I’d like to thank them too because they worked hard; my offensive line, without them none of this would be possible,” Josh said. “We have a great coaching staff and I’m just grateful.”