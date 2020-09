The West Rebels are 2-0 and outscoring it’s opponents 74-7 on the season but you wouldn’t know that when you talk to head coach Lamar Brown.

“We’ve got to get more consistent. Both games we started out really good, got into a little bit of a funk in the 2nd quarter and so we’ve really focused on that and focused on us” said Brown. “Us being us and us playing no matter what the score is.”

West is looking to improve to 4-0 when they take on Jefferson County Friday night at 7:30.