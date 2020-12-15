Coalfield’s Henry named Titans Coach of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coalfield head football coach Keith Henry has posthumously been named the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year.
Henry led Coalfield to the most wins in school history and a spot in the Class A semifinals. At Coalfield he compiled a 115-48 record in 13 seasons.
Henry passed away on December 5th.
As the 2020 Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year, Coalfield High School will receive a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the Titans Foundation to benefit its football program.
Coach Henry’s selection also qualifies him for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, honoring high school football coaches that display the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the coach with the most wins in NFL history, Don Shula.
The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award winner receives $10,000 and his high school football program is awarded $15,000.
For more information on the High School Game of the Week and Coach of the Week program, visit www.tennesseetitans.com/gameoftheweek. A list of previous winners can be found in the document attached.
