Construction on new stadium at Gibbs High School to begin after fall 2021 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced Wednesday that construction work will begin on Gibbs High School’s new stadium after the 2021 fall sports season.

The stadium is set to be completed by August of 2022.

“A new stadium represents an important investment in the Gibbs community and our students,” said Gibbs High School principal Jason Webster. “We look forward to a ribbon-cutting in 2022, and I am grateful for the support of our families and elected officials to make this project possible.”