Coronavirus in Tennessee: Kingston High School football season will resume Monday

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — After temporarily canceling football practices and games for Kingston High School due to COVID-19 concerns, Principal Kent Millsaps says that the team will resume its season Monday, Aug. 31.
“We take our responsibility to keep our student athletes and coaches very seriously and appreciate your understanding as we maneuver through these difficult times.”Principal Kent Millsaps
Kingston is set to take on Austin-East on Friday, Sept. 4. The Yellowjackets won their season opener on Aug. 21 against Harriman, 35-12.
