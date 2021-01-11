COVID-19 testing brings changes to Tennessee high school wrestling championships

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The TSSAA wrestling state championship and dual wrestling state championships will move to different sites this year.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said Monday the duals tournaments will be held at satellite sites Feb. 6 in Williamson County. Nolensville High School, Centennial High School, Independence High School and Mill Creek Middle School will serve as hosts for the tournaments.

The field has also been cut. Eight schools will compete in Division I Class AAA and four schools will compete in Division I Class A-AA, Division II, and the Girls Dual Meet Invitational.

The team wrestling state championships will be in Chattanooga. After a 12 year absence, the tournaments will be held Feb. 18-20 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Division I Class A-AA will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18. Division II and Girls will compete on Friday, Feb. 19, and Division I Class AAA will compete on Saturday, Feb. 20.

For the past 11 years, the Williamson County Ag Expo Center has hosted the tournaments but the facility has been in use as a COVID-19 testing center since last spring.