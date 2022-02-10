CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (WATE) — Ethan Slusher grew up with a football in his hands.

“I’ve been playing ever since I was little,” Slusher said. “I probably started when I was about five and Kindergarten. My dad just got me out there.”

Slusher’s love for the game took a hit. He decided to step away from football in middle school, only to realize his passion was finding the end zone.

“I came back, and I loved it ever since, and just stuck with it,” Slusher said.

The football he carries comes with more meaning. Ethan was born with three fingers on his left hand.

“Parents didn’t know about it until I came out,” Slusher said. “When I was little, I had to have surgery shortly after I was born. I also had to have one in Kindergarten.”

Slusher was able to live a normal life until last year when he returned to the operating table.

“I had another surgery on it to try and fix some of the joint pain issues,” Slusher said.

While the pain is not nearly as strong, it still persists. Ethan views the aches as a linebacker, just something in the way of his end goal.

“I do have that thought of ‘I am the underdog in this fight,'” he said. “I fight with everything I got just to prove to myself and everyone that watches me play that I can do it. People like me can do it.”

Showing that carrying a football across the goal line is worth more than six points.