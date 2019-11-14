Dozens of area students sign athletic scholarship offers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of area students signed athletic scholarship offers on Wednesday on National Signing Day for most Division I and II sports.

(National Signing Day for college football is Dec. 18, but other sports had Nov. 13 as signing day.).

The University of Tennessee picked up a baseball signee from CAK. Austen Jaslove is a four-year starter, 2019 All-District, Sophomore Rookie of the Year, Sophomore and Junior 2x Gold Glove and a three-time state champion,

Others signing at CAK were Hailey Carroll in lacrosse at Gardner-Webb University and Connor Jurek in baseball to South Carolina Upstate.