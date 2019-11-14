Dozens of area students sign athletic scholarship offers

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of area students signed athletic scholarship offers on Wednesday on National Signing Day for most Division I and II sports.

(National Signing Day for college football is Dec. 18, but other sports had Nov. 13 as signing day.).

The University of Tennessee picked up a baseball signee from CAK. Austen Jaslove is a four-year starter, 2019 All-District, Sophomore Rookie of the Year, Sophomore and Junior 2x Gold Glove and a three-time state champion,

Others signing at CAK were Hailey Carroll in lacrosse at Gardner-Webb University and Connor Jurek in baseball to South Carolina Upstate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter