East Tennessee athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Athletes across East Tennessee are putting pen to paper on National Signing Day, making their move to the collegiate level of competition.

WATE 6 On Your Side will be covering many athletes’ big day on Wednesday, as ceremonies are set to take place all day across the region.

Expected athletes to sign on National Signing Day:

Anderson County

Daniel Bethel – Ole Miss

Stone Hatmaker – Tusculum

Stone Cummings – Coe College

Knoxville Webb

Jordan Sandburg – Washington (St. Louis)

Jackson Musrock – Memphis

Noelle Fuchs – Duke

Alcoa

TT Sudderth – MTSU

Bearden

Ty Serrit – Emory & Henry

Jay Pemberton – Emory & Henry

Jalen Nevels – Emory & Henry

Farragut

Eli Purcell – Wofford

Bridges Coffey – Tennessee Tech

Logan Foody – Dayton

Camden Kuhn – Samford

Trey Nesbitt – Missouri Western State

Canann Jackson – Missouri Western Sate

Gatlinburg-Pittman

Ethan Stinnett – Tusculum

Oak Ridge

Cole Adams – Valparaiso

South-Doyle

Noah Meyers – Gardner Webb

Terrell Brown – Austin-Peay

Ewan Johnson – Army

Knoxville Catholic

Luke Davenport – MTSU

Landon Cox – Carson-Newman

JT Quinones – Carson-Newman

Halls

Xander Allen – Tusculum

Ty Humphrey – Mt. St. Joseph

Aaron Coley – Maryville College

The Kings Academy

Zak Acuff – Missouri Western State

* WATE 6 On Your Side will update this list with any additional signees across the region.