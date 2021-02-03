East Tennessee athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Athletes across East Tennessee are putting pen to paper on National Signing Day, making their move to the collegiate level of competition.
WATE 6 On Your Side will be covering many athletes’ big day on Wednesday, as ceremonies are set to take place all day across the region.
Expected athletes to sign on National Signing Day:
Anderson County
- Daniel Bethel – Ole Miss
- Stone Hatmaker – Tusculum
- Stone Cummings – Coe College
Knoxville Webb
- Jordan Sandburg – Washington (St. Louis)
- Jackson Musrock – Memphis
- Noelle Fuchs – Duke
Alcoa
- TT Sudderth – MTSU
Bearden
- Ty Serrit – Emory & Henry
- Jay Pemberton – Emory & Henry
- Jalen Nevels – Emory & Henry
Farragut
- Eli Purcell – Wofford
- Bridges Coffey – Tennessee Tech
- Logan Foody – Dayton
- Camden Kuhn – Samford
- Trey Nesbitt – Missouri Western State
- Canann Jackson – Missouri Western Sate
Gatlinburg-Pittman
- Ethan Stinnett – Tusculum
Oak Ridge
- Cole Adams – Valparaiso
South-Doyle
- Noah Meyers – Gardner Webb
- Terrell Brown – Austin-Peay
- Ewan Johnson – Army
Knoxville Catholic
- Luke Davenport – MTSU
- Landon Cox – Carson-Newman
- JT Quinones – Carson-Newman
Halls
- Xander Allen – Tusculum
- Ty Humphrey – Mt. St. Joseph
- Aaron Coley – Maryville College
The Kings Academy
- Zak Acuff – Missouri Western State
* WATE 6 On Your Side will update this list with any additional signees across the region.