Karns running back Desean Bishop during their 36-33 comeback win over Campbell County in Week 5. Sept. 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated periodically with live coverage and updates from the WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dreams of playing college football will become reality on Wednesday for several East Tennessee athletes as the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class begins.

Programs across the nation will be looking to shore up their next recruiting class over the three-day early signing period ahead of the main college football National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

The region will have no shortage of early-period signees. However, perhaps the most intriguing local signing news of the day will come from Karns High School in Knoxville.

Two-time 5A Tennessee Mr. Football Award winner DeSean Bishop will announce his commitment to either the University of Tennessee or Appalachian State at a 2 p.m. event. The star running recently de-committed from Coastal Carolina after their coach, Jamey Chadwell, was hired by Liberty University.

Knoxville Catholic High School will host a ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m. for two athletes signing to major in-state schools.

Offensive tackle Trevor Duncan will sign his national letter of intent to join the Tennessee Volunteers and kicker Brock Taylor will sign for Vanderbilt University.

At 1 p.m., Powell High School standouts Jordyn Potts and Ayden Greene will put their pens to paper. Greene will join perennial ACC contender Virginia Tech while Potts, who was named a 2022 5A Mr. Football Award semifinalist, will join Tennessee Tech.

After helping the Tornadoes to a record-breaking eighth straight state championship, Alcoa High School will host a 1 p.m. ceremony for two athletes. 2022 3A Mr. Football Award winner Lance Williams will join Greene at Virginia Tech and Tyler ‘Bubba’ Jeffries will officially join Indiana.