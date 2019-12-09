Elizabethton Cyclones defeat Springfield 30-6 to claim 4-A State Title

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Cyclones claimed the TSSAA 4-A state championship title at the BlueCross Bowl Saturday.

The Cyclones defeated the Springfield Yellow Jackets 30 – 6.

In the first-ever meeting between Elizabethton and Springfield, the Cyclones claimed their first state championship win since 1938.

The Cyclones haven’t scored less than 24 points in the postseason.

Elizabethton’s Jaxton Holly scored the first field goal, with Cade Maupin scoring the first touchdown, bringing Betsy up to a score of 10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones scored another touchdown, bringing the score to 16 – 0 at the half.

The Cyclones scored another touchdown to start the third quarter. With just over 6 minutes in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets scored their first touchdown.

The third quarter wrapped up with a score of 23 – 6, with Betsy in the lead.

With just over 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones scored another touchdown, bringing the final score to 30 – 6.

