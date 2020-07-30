Email: Knox County Schools fall contact sports ‘on hold’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall contact sports, including football and girls soccer, are on hold in Knox County, according to an email obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side.

In the email from Knox County Schools obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, the decision to pause practices and contests was made Thursday after a meeting with the Knox County Health Department and Superintendent Bob Thomas.

A meeting with the KCS Athletic Advisory Committee is scheduled to be held Friday to discuss guidelines going forward.

No other information on the meeting between county Health Department and Thomas was given.

The TSSAA on Tuesday released the full details of its COVID-19 related regulations and guidelines that were approved by the board of control on July 22 after Gov. Bill Lee passed Executive Order No. 55 allowing for contact sports to resume amid the ongoing pandemic.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: