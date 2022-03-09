KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut Lady Admirals (27-8) advanced to the TSSAA Class 4A state semifinals with a 50-38 win over Rossview (27-4) on Wednesday night in Murfreesboro.

With Farragut leading 39-38 with 4:26 to play Avery Strickland hit a 3-pointer from NBA range and the Lady Admirals scored the final 11 points of the game to secure the victory.

Strickland led the way for Farragut with 17 points. Keeleigh Rogers chipped in 10 points as the Lady Admirals picked up the program’s first-ever victory at the state tournament.

NEXT UP: Farragut will face Cookeville (32-1) at 3:30 p.m. EST in the TSSAA Class 4A state semifinals.