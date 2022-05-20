FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farrragut baseball returns to a place it calls home. The Admirals defeated Sevier County 7-5 to advance to state for the 21st time in program history.

Jett Johnston gave the Ads the early lead with a 431-foot solo shot in the second inning. Farragut found insurance in the third inning with back-to-back RBI singles by Jack Alley and Mark Underwood.

It looked like the Ads had clinched their spot at state in the fifth inning. Jake Merrick found the right-center field gap to drive home two on a double. Underwood drove in two more with a single.

Sevier County trimmed the lead to 7-5, but Eli Evans closed it down for the save.

Farragut is looking to win its first state title since 2019.