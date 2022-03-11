KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden and Farragut advanced to the 4A state championship games with victories on Friday in Murfreesboro.

The Lady Bulldogs continued their hot shooting in downing Beech 74-55. Jennifer Sullivan led the way for Bearden with 17 points, in all four Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures.

After falling in the 4A quarterfinals last season, Bearden came to play in Murfreesboro this year. In their two victories at the state tournament the Lady Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 130-89

Farragut is at the state tournament for the first time in school history and they’ve been impressive in their road to the title game.

The Lady Admirals downed Cookeville 65-53 on Friday. Avery Strickland showed why she’s a power five conference recruit, finishing with 31 points and 9 rebounds. Farragut shot 54.6% from the field in the win.

Bearden and Farragut are all too familiar with each other. They’ve played three times this season, including in the Region Championship game. The Lady Bulldogs have won all three games and they’ve won them convincingly. Bearden won those three games by an average of 18 points per game.

NEXT UP: Farragut vs Bearden in the 4A State Championship game on Saturday at 5pm eastern time.