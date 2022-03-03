KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut High School boys basketball team will continue participating in the postseason competition after they successfully appealed their disqualification following an altercation with William Blount High School.

Farragut and William Blount were initially disqualified from postseason play after a fight broke out between the two teams with 1:38 remaining in a Region 2-4A semifinal contest. Farragut was leading William Blount 63-50 at the time.

The fight began after a common foul was called on a Farragut player who was then ejected for throwing an elbow. A William Blount player proceeded to throw him to the ground, resulting in his ejection.

Officials declared the game a no contest due to a lack of available players. In all, 13 William Blount players and 11 Farragut players were ejected from the game.

The two teams now have the chance to finish the game. The winner will advance to the Region 2-4A championship game against Bearden High School and appear in a sectional game.

“The Farragut High School administration appealed the officials’ decision to call the game based on a misapplication of the rule,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress. “After reviewing all of the information available to TSSAA state office, this appeal is granted. The game should have continued with the players available to each team, provided it was in a safe environment.”

Farragut and William Blount have three options to complete the semifinal contest:

Play the remaining 1:38 of the game with players who were not ejected from the contest. Farragut had two players remaining and William Blount had one. The winner would advance to play Bearden in the regional final.

Farragut and William Blount can mutually agree to end the game with 1:38 left and declare Farragut the winner since they were winning at the time of the altercation.

William Blount can forfeit the contest to Farragut High School.

The letter from TSSAA states players that were ejected from the contest are still required to sit out their next two games, meaning Farragut would have to replace the majority of their team with junior varsity players for the regional championship against Bearden and the first game of sectionals.

TSSAA also confirmed the $250 fine issued to both schools for players leaving the bench during an altercation will remain in place.