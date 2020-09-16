Farragut football coach to undergo cancer surgery

Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney will undergo surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a cancerous tumor from his prostate according to the Farragut football website. https://www.farragutfootball.com/news-2/round-2/

Courtney already won a bout with cancer back in 2005 when he battled Hodgkin’s disease.

Coach Courtney is a fighter but is known to have a kind and helpful heart.

My first year in Knoxville I left a VERY expensive piece of equipment at a Farragut game. I called Courtney in a panic and in tears – he met me at the field that night assured me it’d be okay and helped me look until nearly 2 AM.



Sending prayers to the entire Courtney family 🙏🏻 https://t.co/89XMekznRY — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 15, 2020

The surgery is scheduled for two days before the Admirals open region play against Morristown West.

“It’s a region game –its our first real region game so it’s the most important thing because our goals are win our region, if not qualify for a playoffs” said Courtney Tuesday at practice. “You got to do it against a Morristown West team that’s 2-0 they’re undefeated so we’re at home so that’s a good thing and I hope our kids can build off of what we did last week.”

Friday could mark just the 2nd game since 1981 without Courtney on the Farragut sideline.