KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut girls basketball team continues the pursuit of its first state title by topping Campbell County 52-33.

The Lady Cougars hung around for the first half thanks to Cora Browning. The senior finished with 15 points. Campbell County only trailed 23-21 on the break.

The senior leadership for the Lady Admirals took over. Keeleigh Rogers and Avery Strickland each poured in 16 points as the Lady Ads ended up winning by 19.

NEXT UP: Farragut takes on Oak Ridge in the regional semifinal on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner clinches a spot in sectionals.