Farragut jumped out to a 21-12 second quarter lead and never looked back in a 45-25 win over Oak Ridge.

Matt White finished with more than 200 yards of offense for the Admirals.

Farragut improves to 2-1 on the season and they play host to Morristown West next week.

Oak Ridge falls to 2-2 and travels to Knoxville West next Thursday night.