FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to come from behind to beat Powell 6-5 in the 4A Region 2 championship game.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Admiral sophomore Lukas Buckner came to the plate with the bases loaded, lacing the ball into the right field corner, driving in the tying and game winning runs.

“I was nervous so I was just trying to clear my mind of everything and just work on hitting,” said Buckner. “I got a pitch to hit and I drove it a little bit.”

“He’s one of these guys, you’re going to have an awful hard time striking him out,” said Farragut head coach and Lukas’ father Matt Buckner. “Obviously I’m proud of him but he prepares about as hard as anybody that I’ve ever seen. The amount of swings he takes, he was ready for the moment.”

Vanderbilt commit Logan Poteet hit a towering two run home run in the 3rd inning, helping Powell build a 4-1 lead early in the game.

NEXT UP: Farragut will host Sevierville on Friday, Powell will play at defending state champion Science Hill.