KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Volunteers tight end coach Joe Osovet has been named the head coach at Heritage High School.

Osovet spent three years on Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at UT.

He replaces coach Tim Hammontree, who’s tenure ended after 10 seasons. Hammontree ended his tenure with a record of 17-75 including an 0-10 record last season.

Osovet started his career in 1995 and spent 20-plus years coaching at the junior college level before coming to Tennessee.