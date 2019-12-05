Four area high school football teams could be crowned state champs this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa, Greenback, Knoxville Central and Maryville high schools are vying to become state champions in their respective classes and bring home gold balls this weekend from Cookeville.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association 2019 Blue Cross Bowl state championships began Thursday with the Division II championships. Friday is the first day Knoxville area schools will be in action.

Greenback will get things started at noon Eastern Standard Time (11 a.m. CST) in the Division I Class 1A title game. Greenback (12-2) will face Lake County (14-0). The Cherokees have made the state title game in three of the last four years, last winning in 2017.

Greenback has not lost since Week 2, a 20-27 loss to Meigs County. Meigs County is playing in the Division I Class 2A state title game on Saturday.

Alcoa (13-1) will play for a state-record 18th state title at 4 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. CST, Friday. The Tornadoes face Pearl Cohn (14-0) from Nashville. A win would be fifth title in a row for Alcoa and improve their overall playoff record to 116-15.

Alcoa defeated previously undefeated Loudon, 56-0, last week.

Friday’s final game will feature Central vying for back-to-back Division I Class 5A state titles. The Bobcats (12-2) will face Summit (12-2) from Spring Hill at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CST.

Central defeated Knoxville West last week, 10-0 and avenged its only two losses of the regular season to South-Doyle and Gibbs with wins over the two in the playoffs.

Finally, Maryville (14-0) will face Ravenwood (13-1) in the two team’s third meeting since 2014 for the Division I Class 6A crown. The Rebels and Raptors from Brentwood have split the previous two meetings in the state title game.

Maryville was able to avenge a tough loss to Murfreesboro Oakland, 10-0, last week. The Patriots defeated Maryville last year in the state semifinal. Kickoff between Maryville and Ravenwood is set for 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CST.

Watching the games

Tickets for the games at Tucker Field at Tennessee Tech are $12 and good for one day only. They can be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Parking is $10 and cash only.

If you can’t make it to the games, they will be broadcast on MyVLT in Knoxville. You can also visit the TSSAA website for live video, audio and stats from the Blue Cross Bowl.