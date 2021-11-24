KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four Knoxville area athletes have been named finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards, two each in Class 5A and 3A.

Powell senior defensive lineman Walter Nolen leads the group. The Texas A&M commit has 69 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks so far this season. On offense he has five touchdowns. Nolen and the Panther’s season continues on Friday in the state semifinals on the road at West.

Karns junior running back Desean Bishop is also a finalist in 5A. Bishop leads the state with 3,179 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 264.9 yards per game.

In 3A Loudon senior quarterback Keaton Harig wrapped up his high school career with nearly 9,000 passing yards. During the 2021 campaign Harig tallied 3,440 yards with 51 total touchdowns and led the Redskins to a state quarterfinal appearance.

Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles is just the latest in a long line of Tornadoes up for the state’s top football award. Buckles has led the Tornadoes to an 11-1 record and a berth in the 3A state semifinals. They’ll host Giles County on Friday night looking for a sixth straight trip to the state championship game.