KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden, Clinton, Fulton and Stone Memorial basketball teams advanced to the TSSAA State Tournament with wins on Monday night.

The Bearden Bulldogs are back in Murfreesboro for the 5th time in the last six seasons with a 72-45 win over Science Hill. Elijah Bredwood paced the Bulldogs with 27 points. Bearden will play Cane Ridge in the 4A state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16th at 3:45pm.

The Clinton Dragons clinched their first trip to the state tournament since 2004 with a 78-74 victory over Volunteer. Jackson Garner dropped 45 points, and scored the 2,000th point of his career.

“It means everything to me. I just want to thank my teammates for always pushing me, my coaches for telling me to keep being aggressive, man it’s all thanks to them,” said Garner. “This means everything for the community, us going to state, ever since I was born we haven’t gone to state. This means everything for the city of Clinton.”

The Dragons will play Jackson South Side in the 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16th at 11am.

The Fulton Falcons are state bound after a 69-61 win over Page. Denaj Kimber led the way with 17 points. With the win Fulton head coach Jody Wright won his 800th game as a head coach.

“We never talked about it. We never mentioned it. It would be nice, I think my 700th win was 400 years ago in a sectional game too. It would be nice to have a monumental win on a regular season game where you could probably enjoy it a little bit more,” said Wright. “To me, the special thing of this win is it gets you to Murfreesburo. That never gets old.”

Fulton will play Fayette-Ware in the 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16th at 12:30pm.

Stone Memorial advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012 with a 63-44 win over Austin East. The Panthers will play Bolton in the 3A quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 15th at 7pm.

All Times are Eastern.