Fox Toyota Player of the Week: Clinton QB Luke Harrison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - “He’s a kid that will probably come back one day and coach here whether it be on the basketball court or football field, Clinton head coach Randy McKamey said. “He just loves the town, loves the school, loves the game.”

With the season on the line, Luke Harrison put the team on his back.

“It means a lot,” Harrison said. “I’ve been here my whole life and to play for my city means everything.”

Clinton has had another up and down year. The Dragons entered Friday night 2-6 but still had a chance at the postseason. They would need to win their last two games, starting on the road at Campbell County.

“I have been away from Clinton for a long time and I didn’t really realize it had been six years since we beat Campbell County,” McKamey said. “When I played here and when I coached here, we were able to take care of business for the most part but the Price twins did a great job and had our number.”

Campbell County owned a 14-7 lead on Friday before Harrison went off. The Dragons senior quarterback threw back to back touchdown passes to tie the game and eventually take the lead.

“It was a tone setter of the game, really,” Harrison said. “It just felt good. They had one high safety so we just had to run two verticals at them and I had to pick one and Cody Parker was wide-open in the end zone.”

Harrison would add a rushing score soon after to put the game away, ending with a 29-21 win to keep the Dragons playoffs hopes alive.

“We have a lot of momentum because we know we can do it,” senior receiver/safety Cody Paker said. “I feel like our main struggle was to beat Campbell County but we still have to stay focused and beat Karns.”

“He’s got ice water in his veins,” McKamey said. “He’s a basketball player so he’s a two-sport athlete. He’s probably one of the fastest guys on the field. He runs a 4.6 40 (yard dash) so his confidence just keeps growing each week and I think even winning this award helps him that much more.”