KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season.

It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect no less in the Friday Frenzy Game of the Week.

The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Jordyn Potts, he finished in the top five in the voting for the Frenzy Player of the Year. Potts racked up the stats, passing for 3,804 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior. Slowing the Panthers signal caller is the first goal for the Mavericks defense.

“He does make it hard. He’s extremely quick,” said Anderson County head coach Davey Gillum. “We’re just talking to our guys about being smart. Not diving at him. Not going for the pump fakes. Continue to chase him and things like that. Make him actually make throws on the run and not let him make us miss.”

Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez was off to a fast start early last year. He threw three touchdown passes in the loss to Powell and followed that up with 352 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Fulton in week three.

Martinez injured his throwing arm in the Fulton win and re-injured it the following week against South Doyle. Martinez had season ending surgery just a short time later. He’s back and healthy and is expected to put up gaudy stats in 2022.

“I don’t know that you’re ever going to completely stop a guy like that that does such a good job,” said Powell head coach Jeff Lowe. “All you’re trying to do is confuse him. All you’re trying to do is throw a few things at him that maybe he’s not expecting. Disrupt his timing. Make him move off his spot a little bit.”

Last year these teams combined for 108 points in a 60-48 victory for the Panthers and if you remember, two years ago Jordyn Potts threw a last second touchdown pass to beat the Mavericks. That TD pass was the Max Preps National Play of the Week.