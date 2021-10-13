CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton High School quarterback Joshuah Keith is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Football is family, but at Clinton High School, it takes a deeper meaning. Any kid who has experienced it, knows being coached by your dad in a sport, at times, can be a double-edged sword.

Keith said, “It’s like a chip on my shoulder.” For sophomore QB Joshuah Keith, it’s ultimately a blessing. “Having him on the sidelines, I’ve always wanted that because he coached my brother and I was like I want to play for my dad one day and it happened so, it’s a good thing.”

He’s in his second year starting at quarterback for the Dragons, and his dad, Darell, the car rides home are postgame critique sessions. “He was like I have to make better reads on some things. We already know what I did good so he tells me what I did bad so I can work on that. Because everyone has something to work on,” Keith.

His dad said, “His mother is his number one fan so, I let her, I’ll funnel everything I want to say positive to him through her. And she does that and then I critique what he does so we tag-team it that way.”

It’s truly a family affair — his older brother Donovan is also on the Dragons’ coaching staff, watching his younger brother live out childhood goals. “Since he was a little kid he always had dreams and aspirations of being a starting QB and going above and beyond. It’s just an honor to see him play football he’s a way better athlete than I ever was.”

On Friday, the family was part of his best passing performance of his career — helping the Dragons reach four wins for the first time since 2018, completing 24-33 passes for 366 yards while scoring three total touchdowns in their win over region-rival Lenoir City.