WATE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Week 1 Friday Frenzy Player of the Week goes to a wide receiver who put on a show in a major rivalry clash.

Central’s Dante Strickland lit up the “Battle of Broadway” end zone with three touchdowns in addition to catching five receptions for 150 yards.

Even with a stellar performance, Strickland was most happy with the united front the Bobcats displayed in their week one win, “I’m just proud of the way the way we rallied together as one and took down a rival like Fulton,” said Strickland.

No matter how dominant the game, the drive doesn’t change for Strickland, “It’s just a mindset thing, you can’t just perform one week and then like expect the same thing the next week you gotta expect bigger and better things so that’s what I did this week.”

Getting stronger mentally is one of the biggest ways Strickland has grown throughout his time playing high school football.

Voting for the Player of the Week is open from Sunday through Monday each week on the Friday Frenzy page. Each winning player will be eligible to be named the Player of the Year after the conclusion of the regular season!