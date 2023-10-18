KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County High School’s Emmitt Newman put on a defensive show against Farragut, tallying up ten total tackles.

His effort included six tackles for loss. The Wildcats’ ability to take the Admirals down behind the line of scrimmage was a nod to how Jefferson County prepared for Farragut.

“It all starts with the game plan, throughout the week we prepped and it really helped out doing that,” said Newman.

As for affecting the quarterback, Newman was just as effective, racking up three sacks. The senior credits his teammates for how efficient he was able to be, “It starts with the O-line, they just couldn’t keep up with us, we just kept dominating the whole game and that’s where it came from.”

Yes, Newman did have a favorite, “My sack fumble, that was pretty fun.”

Jefferson County will be hosting a playoff game for the first time in 20 years. For Newman, it’s the effort he put in before the season that has helped him play his part in the Wildcats’ success.

“Just during the offseason I trained a lot and I just put in the work and seeing the benefits from that,” said Newman.