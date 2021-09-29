KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut wide receiver Trace Corum is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Farragut receiver Trace Corum works hard in practice to be able to make an impact like did on Friday against South-Doyle. Corum caught six catches for 114 yards and three of the Admirals’ four touchdowns in their 28-21 win over the Cherokees.

“My goal is to do everything I can do to help my team win and to better myself,” Corum said.

The 6-foot senior is the epitome of hard work paying off. He hones in on the fundamentals, like footwork, speed, ball-handling skills, and blocking, to elevate his game.

“He’s done everything he can to be a complete receiver,” said Farragut football coach Eddie Courtney.

While Corum’s hard work helps him stand out on the field, it’s also the patience he possesses that sets him apart.

“He knows if he keeps working he’ll get his chance to make his catches so I think that’s one of the best things about him,” Courtney said.

Corum credits the chemistry he has built with Farragut Admirals quarterback Dawson Moore through the years. The two are close friends and put in the extra time after practice to perfect their timing.

“He’s been my quarterback since I was in seventh grade,” Corum said of Moore. “We throw every day during the week. We’re best friends off the field as well so that helps a lot.”

Corum’s three touchdowns catches were a season high and give the receiver confidence to set the bar higher.

“He’s moved his goals up last year and moved up again going into this year,” coach Courtney said. “So that being said he has a dream he wants to follow, wants to accomplish, and he realizes it takes an everyday attitude to do it. “

Corum has 32 total catches for 549 yards this season for seven touchdowns; averaging 17 yards per catch.