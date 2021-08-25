Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Jordyn Potts, Powell Panther QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Powell Panther quarterback Jordyn Potts is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week. Potts received 59 percent of more than 4,500 votes following an Aug. 20 game against Anderson County. His story begins when Powell fell behind by 21 points.

“Some of them were down, but I let them know that we’re never out of a game,” Potts said. “It was early in the game, so I know we have a lot of time left and not to freak out or panic.”

Like a flash, the Panthers lit up the scoreboard for 60 points. The junior quarterback unleashing an impressive stat line. 13-for-21 with 292 yards, but the most spectacular statistic was that he had 4 touchdown passes to four different receivers.

“You know because of Potts and the way the offense is designed, you know at some point, and when it does, it happens fast,” said Powell head coach Matt Lowe.

The bar has been set high. That doesn’t scare the second-year starter away from the limelight.

“Whatever coach tells me to do on the field, I listen,” said Potts. “I’m not trying to do too much this year.”

His coach wants him to continue to play loose and free.

“His ability to escape one or two defenders, continue to keep his eyes downfield and find a way to find that next threat at the receivers spot,” said Lowe.

And that’s why Jordyn Potts is our Friday Frenzy Week 1 Player of the Week.

