JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE)- Campbell County sophomore quarterback Landen Hensley made program history on August 26 in the Cougar’s 46-28 win over Heritage.

Hensley went 24/36 for 364 yards and tied a school record with seven touchdown passes in a single game.

“His potential as a sophomore is very high. We have a lot of confidence in him and we have a lot of confidence in the receivers around him who made some great plays for us,” head coach Justin Price said. “The line protected and Landen played well.”

The emphatic win was the Cougars first of the season after dropping the season opener against Chattanooga Central. Next up is their first game in district play when they host Lenoir City in Week 3.

