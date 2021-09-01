Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Loudon County QB Keaton Harig

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County quarterback Keaton Harig is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Each year Loudon County coach Jeff Harig circles one game on his calendar: Lenoir City. His son, Keaton, carried Loudon to a blowout win. For Keaton, it was more than just a win, it was a sibling competition.

Keaton Harig is 3-1 against Lenoir City. All three wins were with Harig at starting quarterback. The one loss came his freshman year before he took over as the starter for Loudon.

“My freshman year, I told my brother don’t screw it up because I want to be undefeated, and he screwed it up,” Keaton said.

Keaton said he didn’t want the sour taste his brother, Jamison, had in his senior year.

“The comments that were made as we left the field four years ago when he was a freshman that he vowed he wasn’t gonna lose to them again,” Loudon coach Jeff Harig said.

The quarterback backed up his talk. Keaton was 14 for 22 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns in his final Battle of the Bridge game.



“You just want to have a good game during the Battle of the Bridge especially being your last one,” Keaton Harig said. “You just want to go out with a bang.”

Keaton put a stamp on his career with his pick six against the Panthers. A monumental moment that dried up Jamison’s argument for who is the better Harig.

“Keaton has two now and so I think that’s the battle,” Jeff Harig said. “They both have two, so Keaton’s gonna try to get that third one to beat him.”

And that’s why Keaton Harig is our Friday Frenzy Week 2 Player of the Week.



