Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Maryville wide receiver Markel Fortenberry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville High School wide receiver Markel Fortenberry is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

In just four short years, Maryville senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry has become one of the best receivers in the area. After another standout performance in week three, he’s been honored as the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Fortenberry recorded seven catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over league-foe Farragut.

So far this season he has racked up 16 catches, 233 yards and four touchdowns receiving; two punts with an average of 37.5 yards; defensively assisted on three tackles and recorded three total tackles; and returned a kickoff for 25 yards.

Fortenberry began his football career in the eighth grade. He came into Maryville very raw and really didn’t know the game of football, but he worked hard to become the offensive weapon he is for the Rebels. He credits the hours of extra work put in away from the practice field to him becoming their top target in such a short amount of time.

“That’s what really helped me excel,” he said. “My dad helps me like he’s my QB maybe not a very good one all the time, but other than that it’s that extra work that’s made me a better player.”

Standing tall at 6’4″, 198 pounds and equipped with speed, Thortenberry is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses; as well as a vertical threat when he uses his speed.

His hard work and talent has already paid off as he’s received a scholarship offer to play receiver at Liberty University and he even committed a few weeks ago.

Voting for the next Player of the Week begins Sunday, Sept. 12, after nominees are announced during the 6 p.m. Sunday newscast. You can watch that newscast online here. Find the player of the week ballot here.