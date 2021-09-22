Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Powell linebacker/safety Owen Peterson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — Powell linebacker/safety Owen Peterson is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Powell senior Owen Peterson received a lot of praise following his performance in Week Five of the high school football season — one word sums it up nicely, finally. In his second year starting on Powell’s defense, Peterson recorded his first career sack.

“You saw flashes of it last year as a starter, this year as a starter, you’d see those spells where he’d have two or three plays in a row you were just waiting for him to put together four quarters,” said Powell football head coach Matt Lowe.

Peterson did not stop there, getting to the quarterback three more times.

“I knew it was a matter of time before people saw that on a bigger scale,” said safeties coach Jake Dawson. “He’s been doing it all year and he’ll keep doing it.”

Peterson ended the night with 13 total tackles, nine solo, and four total sacks to help the Panthers post its first shutout win since 2019.

“I really didn’t believe it at first but then it happened,” said Owen Peterson about his stat line.

Powell’s defense suffered through the first two weeks of the season giving up 100 total points but quickly turned their performance around — only giving up an average of 11 points over the past three games.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him and the entire defense,” said Lowe. “They’ve taken some beatings early on, they’ve continued to show improvement. He’s [Peterson] certainly a big part of that improvement as it continues to get better.”

A versatile player, Peterson takes on a hybrid role on defense as a safety and linebacker — playing on the hash covering receivers and blitzing the opposing team’s offensive backfield.

“He’s one of those guys that can play on the back end and or at the line of scrimmage,” said Coach Lowe. “And those guys are huge at any level but especially at the high school level.”

However, it’s not his versatility that makes him stand out, Lowe said it’s his passion for the sport that makes him a great player.

“He’s crazy,” said Lowe with a chuckle. “He absolutely loves his teammates. He’s out here having a good time every single day whether it’s blitzing or whether it’s making a sack he’s going to have as much fun as any other kid on our team playing football.”

The Panthers are 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated (2-0) in league play. They get set to host Halls (3-2) this Friday.