KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County High School quarterback Collin Shannon is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Collin Shannon has been the Smoky Bears starting signal-caller for three seasons now and in his senior year, he etched his name in the school’s record books.

Heading into the Smoky Bears regional matchup between Heritage, Shannon was only a mere 7 yards away from becoming Sevier County football’s all-time leading passer. And on the first play, he made school history.

“[The] first play of the game, it was a ten yard out and Corbin [Overbay] comes by me the next play and was like, ‘Hey bro, congrats on the record,'” recalled Collin Shannon. “So, that feels pretty good to know your teammates are there for you, but they helped me get that record.”

Shannon surpassed previous record holder and former Vanderbilt Commodore Deuce Wallace’s mark, totaling 6,574 career passing yards.

“Not just breaking the record but the company that’s on that list says a lot,” said Smoky Bears football coach Todd Loveday. “And we have a lot of football left to go as well.”

Shannon ended the night against Heritage completing 15 of his 22 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns to pick up a region win by beating the Mountaineers 42-0.

“He’s just a complete football player, ” said coach Loveday. “He’s really adjusted well and shown a more polished side of what he’s been in the past.”

Shannon has worked on growing his skillset as a quarterback by working on his speed and agility in the offseason to be able to use his feet more.

“I’ve developed more speed. I do try to run more instead of taking a sack,” said Shannon. “So, I’d say I’m more of a dual-threat.”

Shannon has come a long way since making his first career start as a sophomore, having to battle back from a back injury he suffered in baseball.

“People don’t know this. By my sophomore year, my first start, I wasn’t cleared until a week before the game,” said Shannon.

So far this year Shannon has completed 112 of his 188 passes for 1,637 yards and seven touchdowns along with seven interceptions. The senior has also carried the ball 107 times for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He even padded his stats with a touchdown catch.

“I’ve seen him make a jump since the Knox West game midseason,” Loveday said. “He’s always been dependable. He’s one of those kids you kind of take for granted because he’s always making plays, but ever since then he’s had some of the best practices that I’ve seen from a quarterback and it’s definitely carrying over on Friday nights.”