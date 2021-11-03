KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West High School running back Brayden Latham is the Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

Latham found the end zone four times against Central to help the Rebels win the Region 2-5A title, 49-14. Latham said he plays for his 11 brothers on the field.

“I’m really not that type of guy to leave them and do my own thing, but I love to stay in the pocket, follow my blockers,” he said

That brotherly love takes on a whole other meaning for Latham, who shares a special bond with No. 8, his twin brother Cayden.

“It’s a very special dynamic, they’re really tight and their love for each other spreads throughout the football team,” said West coach Lamar Brown,

The two grew up playing football together. Their backyard scrimmages prepared them to shine under Friday night lights.

“Growing up with (Cayden), running those plays in the backfield, routes, now we get to do it on Friday nights and impress everybody who comes to watch,” Brayden said.

He’s turned running routes on his brother into running through opposing defenses.

“Seems like in most games he gets 100 or around 100 yards,” Brown said of the West running back. “He runs it so hard. He has great balance, great vision. (He’s) really turned into an unbelievable tailback for us.”

Brayden carried the ball 10 times for 111 rushing yards on top of the four scores to beat Central. Though, his brother thought he could’ve scored one more.

“He was like, ‘You could’ve got five,’ ” Brayden said of Cayden. “He’s always pushing me. He got that pick six, and I was super proud of him.”