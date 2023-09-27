KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Making his first start for Maryville, freshman quarterback Will Jones put up a performance that earned him our Friday Frenzy Player of the Week.

In one half alone, Jones went 12-of-15 passing, 240 yards and tallied four touchdowns.

There wasn’t a doubt in Jones’ mind in his ability to take over the starting role at quarterback.

“A lot of confidence just cause my coaches can trust me and my teammates have my back,” he said.

Maryville began the season with Casey Cobble holding the starting role at quarterback. The injury may have sidelined the senior on the field, but not from his encouragement to the young quarterback.

“Just pouring confidence into me that’s about it,” said Jones. “After the touchdown passes he’s always there to celebrate with me.”

Jones’ love for Maryville football got to show on the big stage last Friday, being a starting quarterback for the Rebels is something he’s always worked towards, “Just watching Friday nights as I grew up just always wanted to be out there, just went out there and had fun.”

Jones and the rest of the Rebels face Bearden this Friday in a pivotal region matchup.