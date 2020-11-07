Friday Frenzy Playoffs Round 1 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores Round 1 of Friday Frenzy Playoffs from across the state.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Goodpasture 28, Knoxville Webb 21
Knoxville Catholic 43, Ensworth 20
MBA 42, St. Benedict 0
Division I Class 1A=
First Round=
Clay County 21, Copper Basin 0
Cloudland 38, Midway 33
Coalfield 48, Hancock County 6
Fayetteville 37, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Gordonsville 49, Whitwell 0
Greenback 63, Unaka 16
Huntingdon 48, Cornersville 8
Huntland 28, Collinwood 12
Monterey 61, Sale Creek 22
Moore County 49, Wayne County 14
Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22
South Pittsburg 52, Jo Byrns 0
Division I Class 2A=
First Round=
Bledsoe County 48, Cascade 21
Forrest 28, East Hickman 7
Hampton 28, Oneida 14
Lewis County 40, Scotts Hill 7
Marion County 35, Westmoreland 17
Riverside 26, Eagleville 8
Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0
Trousdale County 38, Tyner Academy 0
Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14
Waverly Central 43, Loretto 7
Division I Class 3A=
First Round=
Alcoa 49, Johnson County 0
Brainerd 14, Smith County 13, OT
East Nashville Literature 26, Fairview 13
Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Unicoi County 0
Giles County 56, Harpeth 0
Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42
Loudon 42, York Institute 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 1, Camden Central 0
Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne County 15
Red Bank 50, Grundy County 6
Stewart County 33, Stratford 29
Upperman 43, Signal Mountain 41, OT
Division I Class 4A=
First Round=
Anderson County 49, Grainger 8
Creek Wood 35, Jackson North Side 21
Crockett County 27, Fayette Ware 24
DeKalb County 38, Spring Hill 15
Dyersburg 57, Millington 27
East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20
Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34
Hardin County 45, White House-Heritage 0
Lexington 34, White House 7
Marshall County 24, Macon County 12
Nolensville 38, Livingston Academy 14
Springfield 42, Jackson South Side 7
Tullahoma 49, Stone Memorial 8
Division I Class 5A=
First Round=
Beech 42, Lincoln County 14
Brighton 48, Dyer County 28
Clarksville 16, Munford 14
Columbia Academy 21, Gallatin 14, 3OT
David Crockett 63, Sevier County 35
Hillsboro 43, Page 7
Knoxville Central 48, Morristown East 7
Knoxville Halls 22, Tennessee 15
Knoxville West 65, Lenoir City 20
Oak Ridge 30, Soddy Daisy 7
Rhea County 14, Knoxville Fulton 0
South Doyle 49, Daniel Boone 19
Summit 42, Hillwood 6
Walker Valley 21, Powell 16
Division I Class 6A=
First Round=
Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14
Brentwood 45, Cane Ridge 13
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Cleveland 35
Hendersonville 30, Blackman 21
Independence 49, LaVergne 14
Maryville def. Science Hill, forfeit
McMinn County 28, Bearden 7
Mt. Juliet 17, Warren County 13
Oakland 49, Rossview 0
Riverdale 40, Wilson Central 0
Division II Class A=
First Round=
Jackson Christian 45, Friendship Christian 35
Trinity Christian Academy 21, Grace Christian – Franklin 7
Division II Class AA=
First Round=
BGA 45, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 13
CAK 52, Boyd Buchanan 12
CPA 50, Silverdale Baptist Academy 14
Chattanooga Christian 56, Grace Christian 42
ECS 49, Franklin Road Academy 21
Lausanne Collegiate 50, Harding Academy 0
Lipscomb Academy 63, St. George’s 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greeneville vs. Howard, ccd.
Middle Tennessee Christian vs. Columbia Academy, ccd.
Ravenwood vs. Stewarts Creek, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
