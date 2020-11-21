Friday Frenzy Playoffs Round 3 final scores from across the state

High School

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores Round 3 of Friday Frenzy Playoffs from across the state.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Maryville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 28

Division I Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0

Fayetteville 38, Moore County 29

Lake County 42, West Carroll 8

South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville 7

Division I Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Meigs County 42, South Greene 14

Peabody 17, McKenzie 10, 2OT

Trousdale County 21, Watertown 13

Waverly Central 14, Riverside 0

Division I Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

Milan 41, South Gibson 14

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 49, Stewart County 27

Red Bank 24, Loudon 14

Division I Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 20

Haywood County 17, Ripley 3

Lexington 21, Hardin County 20, OT

Nolensville 15, Tullahoma 14

Division I Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Henry County 39, Clarksville NE 7

South Doyle 21, Knoxville Central 14

Summit 36, Beech 29

Division I Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Bartlett 35, Collierville 7

Brentwood 55, Franklin 34

Oakland 39, Riverdale 14

Division II Class A=

Semifinal=

Davidson Academy 33, Nashville Christian 14

University-Jackson 33, DCA 17

Division II Class AA=

Semifinal=

CPA 58, Goodpasture 22

Lipscomb Academy 56, ECS 13

Division II Class AAA=

Semifinal=

MUS 49, MBA 42

McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 18

Oak Ridge 31, Knoxville West 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

