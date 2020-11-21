Friday Frenzy Playoffs Round 3 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores Round 3 of Friday Frenzy Playoffs from across the state.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Maryville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 28
Division I Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0
Fayetteville 38, Moore County 29
Lake County 42, West Carroll 8
South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville 7
Division I Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Meigs County 42, South Greene 14
Peabody 17, McKenzie 10, 2OT
Trousdale County 21, Watertown 13
Waverly Central 14, Riverside 0
Division I Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13
Milan 41, South Gibson 14
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 49, Stewart County 27
Red Bank 24, Loudon 14
Division I Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 20
Haywood County 17, Ripley 3
Lexington 21, Hardin County 20, OT
Nolensville 15, Tullahoma 14
Division I Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Henry County 39, Clarksville NE 7
South Doyle 21, Knoxville Central 14
Summit 36, Beech 29
Division I Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Bartlett 35, Collierville 7
Brentwood 55, Franklin 34
Oakland 39, Riverdale 14
Division II Class A=
Semifinal=
Davidson Academy 33, Nashville Christian 14
University-Jackson 33, DCA 17
Division II Class AA=
Semifinal=
CPA 58, Goodpasture 22
Lipscomb Academy 56, ECS 13
Division II Class AAA=
Semifinal=
MUS 49, MBA 42
McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 18
Oak Ridge 31, Knoxville West 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
