Friday Frenzy Team of the Week: Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pizza and football go hand in hand in The Secret City.

Big Ed’s Pizza starts getting busy as soon as school lets out on Friday ahead of Oak Ridge Wildcats football games. The pizza place stays packed up until kickoff and after the game ends. Every home game anywhere from 300 to 600 pizzas are made.

The restaurant opened originally in Huntsville, Alabama, but burned down leading to the move to Oak Ridge. Oak Ridge football coach Joe Gaddis ate at both establishments.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats host Karns tonight at Blakenship Field just across the parking lot from Big Ed’s.