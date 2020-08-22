Friday Frenzy highlights: Week 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- Oak Ridge ended the 2019 season 6-6 overall and 3-3 in their region, losing to West in the second round of class 5 A playoffs. While the expectation to make the postseason remains the same for a program that makes the playoffs just about every season—longtime head coach Joe Gaddis says the goal for this season is to their season, which he argues is one, if not the, toughest in the state.

“If you win our region you ought to be able to win a state championship and that’s exactly what we hope to do every year, especially this year,” said Gaddis.