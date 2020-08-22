Friday Frenzy highlights: Week 1

High School

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Friday Frenzy logo, jpg version

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 1 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with rain delays, COVID-19 precautions, and of course football.

Week One Scoreboard

William Blount at Maryville

Central at Cleveland

Oak Ridge at Hardin Valley

Beech at Powell

Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic

Jefferson County at Sevier County

Bradley Central at Farragut

Greenback at Loudon

Clinton at Anderson County

Knoxville Webb at Austin-East

Rhea County at Carter

Heritage at Lenoir City

CAK at Daniel Boone

Kingston at Harriman

Rockwood at Midway

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter