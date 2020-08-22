Friday Frenzy highlights: Week 1

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 1 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with rain delays, COVID-19 precautions, and of course football.
Week One Scoreboard
William Blount at Maryville
Central at Cleveland
Oak Ridge at Hardin Valley
Beech at Powell
Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic
Jefferson County at Sevier County
Bradley Central at Farragut
Greenback at Loudon
Clinton at Anderson County
Knoxville Webb at Austin-East
Rhea County at Carter
Heritage at Lenoir City
CAK at Daniel Boone
Kingston at Harriman
Rockwood at Midway
