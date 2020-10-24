Friday Frenzy Week 10 final scores from across the state

High School

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week 10 of Friday Frenzy from across the state.

^PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Anderson County 43, East Hamilton 14

Bearden 49, Morristown West 20

Beech 36, Gallatin 8

Blackman 30, Siegel 7

Bledsoe County 40, Cumberland County 19

Boyd Buchanan 48, Notre Dame 13

Brentwood Academy 16, Ensworth 7

CAK 48, Grace Christian 21

Campbell County 34, Clinton 33

Cascade 17, Forrest 14

Chester County 47, Bolivar Central 12

Chuckey-Doak 43, Unicoi County 21

Claiborne County 38, Cumberland Gap 0

Clarksville 32, Clarksville NW 7

Cleveland 45, William Blount 0

Coalfield 14, Oliver Springs 7

Collierville def. Arlington, forfeit

Collinwood 16, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6

Columbia Academy def. Clarksville Academy, forfeit

Conway, Ark. 49, CBHS 42

Creek Wood 28, Portland 14

David Crockett 20, Daniel Boone 14

Davidson Academy 41, Fayette Academy 0

Dyersburg 43, Liberty Magnet 6

ECS 28, Munford 6

Eagleville 14, Mt. Pleasant 6

East Hickman 43, Zion Christian Academy 21

East Robertson 21, Harpeth 14

Fairview 35, Dickson County 14

Farragut 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7

Fayette Ware def. FACS, forfeit

Fayetteville 46, Whitwell 8

Friendship Christian 34, Bell Buckle 0

Gibbs 55, Knoxville Carter 16

Giles County 29, Millington, Mich. 0

Gordonsville 30, Jo Byrns 6

Greenback 34, Midway 0

Greeneville 49, Grainger 14

Grundy County 25, Sequatchie County 12

Hampton 49, Volunteer 7

Haywood County 57, Jackson South Side 13

Hendersonville 42, Rossview 21

Henry County 58, Clarksville NE 0

Hixson 25, Chattanooga Central 6

Howard 14, East Ridge 10

Humboldt 40, Scotts Hill 21

Huntingdon 70, Middleton 0

Huntland 24, Cornersville 14

Jackson North Side 59, Kenwood 31

Jellico 52, Cosby 6

Johnson County 35, Cloudland 8

King’s Academy 28, Grace Baptist 0

Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6

Knoxville Catholic 35, Knoxville West 7

Knoxville Halls 35, Sevier County 21

Knoxville Webb 17, Chattanooga Christian 14

Lake County 54, Greenfield 22

Lausanne Collegiate 21, Houston 15

Lenoir City 15, Seymour 6

Lewis County 41, Camden Central 14

Life Christian, Va. 24, McCallie 16

Lipscomb Academy 20, CPA 14

Livingston Academy 15, York Institute 7

Loretto 28, Hickman County 0

MUS 38, St. Benedict 0

Maryville 21, McMinn County 2

McEwen 36, Community 16

McKenzie 34, Obion County 28

Meigs County 49, Polk County 7

Middle Tennessee Christian 47, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 24

Milan 28, Hardin County 20

Moore County 35, Richland 7

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

Mt. Juliet 53, Station Camp 16

Nashville Christian 35, Rosemark Academy 0

Oak Ridge 28, Powell 27

Oakland 22, Coffee County 3

Ooltewah 31, Heritage 22

Page 14, Franklin 10

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 40, Brainerd 0

Rabun County, Ga. 42, Columbia Academy 6

Red Bank 45, McMinn Central 0

Red Boiling Springs 28, Pickett County 18

Rhea County 66, Karns 28

Riverdale 39, Warren County 6

Riverside 22, Adamsville 13

Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 21

Shelbyville 43, Franklin County 10

Silverdale Baptist Academy 28, Marion County 27

Smyrna 35, LaVergne 28

South Pittsburg 84, Sale Creek 8

Springfield 17, Greenbrier 0

St. George’s 28, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7

Stewart County 14, Houston County 0

Stewarts Creek 33, Memphis Overton 14

Stone Memorial 39, Smith County 10

Sullivan Central 76, Union County 6

Sullivan East 46, Sullivan North 0

Sunbright 55, Wartburg Central 46

Sweetwater 36, Tellico Plains 32

Sycamore 34, Cheatham County 7

Trinity Christian Academy 18, Jackson Christian 14

Tunica Academy, Miss. 44, Rossville Christian 7

Union City 29, Ripley 21

Watertown 27, Upperman 6

Wayne County 48, Perry County 0

West Greene 38, Hancock County 0

Westview 31, Waverly Central 23

White House 7, Montgomery Central 0

Wilson Central 21, Lebanon 17

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

BGA vs. Spring Hill, ccd.

Cane Ridge vs. Ravenwood, ccd.

Copper Basin vs. Andrews, N.C., ccd.

East Nashville Literature vs. Goodpasture, ccd.

Franklin Road Academy vs. South Gibson, ccd.

Knoxville Catholic vs. Brentwood, ccd.

Loudon vs. Walker Valley, ccd.

MBA vs. Baylor, ccd.

Macon County vs. White County, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Centennial, ccd.

Rockvale vs. Cookeville, ccd.

Sheffield vs. Covington, ccd.

Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

A Paw-sitive Note