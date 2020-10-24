Friday Frenzy Week 10 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week 10 of Friday Frenzy from across the state.
^PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0
Anderson County 43, East Hamilton 14
Bearden 49, Morristown West 20
Beech 36, Gallatin 8
Blackman 30, Siegel 7
Bledsoe County 40, Cumberland County 19
Boyd Buchanan 48, Notre Dame 13
Brentwood Academy 16, Ensworth 7
CAK 48, Grace Christian 21
Campbell County 34, Clinton 33
Cascade 17, Forrest 14
Chester County 47, Bolivar Central 12
Chuckey-Doak 43, Unicoi County 21
Claiborne County 38, Cumberland Gap 0
Clarksville 32, Clarksville NW 7
Cleveland 45, William Blount 0
Coalfield 14, Oliver Springs 7
Collierville def. Arlington, forfeit
Collinwood 16, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6
Columbia Academy def. Clarksville Academy, forfeit
Conway, Ark. 49, CBHS 42
Creek Wood 28, Portland 14
David Crockett 20, Daniel Boone 14
Davidson Academy 41, Fayette Academy 0
Dyersburg 43, Liberty Magnet 6
ECS 28, Munford 6
Eagleville 14, Mt. Pleasant 6
East Hickman 43, Zion Christian Academy 21
East Robertson 21, Harpeth 14
Fairview 35, Dickson County 14
Farragut 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7
Fayette Ware def. FACS, forfeit
Fayetteville 46, Whitwell 8
Friendship Christian 34, Bell Buckle 0
Gibbs 55, Knoxville Carter 16
Giles County 29, Millington, Mich. 0
Gordonsville 30, Jo Byrns 6
Greenback 34, Midway 0
Greeneville 49, Grainger 14
Grundy County 25, Sequatchie County 12
Hampton 49, Volunteer 7
Haywood County 57, Jackson South Side 13
Hendersonville 42, Rossview 21
Henry County 58, Clarksville NE 0
Hixson 25, Chattanooga Central 6
Howard 14, East Ridge 10
Humboldt 40, Scotts Hill 21
Huntingdon 70, Middleton 0
Huntland 24, Cornersville 14
Jackson North Side 59, Kenwood 31
Jellico 52, Cosby 6
Johnson County 35, Cloudland 8
King’s Academy 28, Grace Baptist 0
Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6
Knoxville Catholic 35, Knoxville West 7
Knoxville Halls 35, Sevier County 21
Knoxville Webb 17, Chattanooga Christian 14
Lake County 54, Greenfield 22
Lausanne Collegiate 21, Houston 15
Lenoir City 15, Seymour 6
Lewis County 41, Camden Central 14
Life Christian, Va. 24, McCallie 16
Lipscomb Academy 20, CPA 14
Livingston Academy 15, York Institute 7
Loretto 28, Hickman County 0
MUS 38, St. Benedict 0
Maryville 21, McMinn County 2
McEwen 36, Community 16
McKenzie 34, Obion County 28
Meigs County 49, Polk County 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 47, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 24
Milan 28, Hardin County 20
Moore County 35, Richland 7
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
Mt. Juliet 53, Station Camp 16
Nashville Christian 35, Rosemark Academy 0
Oak Ridge 28, Powell 27
Oakland 22, Coffee County 3
Ooltewah 31, Heritage 22
Page 14, Franklin 10
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 40, Brainerd 0
Rabun County, Ga. 42, Columbia Academy 6
Red Bank 45, McMinn Central 0
Red Boiling Springs 28, Pickett County 18
Rhea County 66, Karns 28
Riverdale 39, Warren County 6
Riverside 22, Adamsville 13
Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 21
Shelbyville 43, Franklin County 10
Silverdale Baptist Academy 28, Marion County 27
Smyrna 35, LaVergne 28
South Pittsburg 84, Sale Creek 8
Springfield 17, Greenbrier 0
St. George’s 28, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7
Stewart County 14, Houston County 0
Stewarts Creek 33, Memphis Overton 14
Stone Memorial 39, Smith County 10
Sullivan Central 76, Union County 6
Sullivan East 46, Sullivan North 0
Sunbright 55, Wartburg Central 46
Sweetwater 36, Tellico Plains 32
Sycamore 34, Cheatham County 7
Trinity Christian Academy 18, Jackson Christian 14
Tunica Academy, Miss. 44, Rossville Christian 7
Union City 29, Ripley 21
Watertown 27, Upperman 6
Wayne County 48, Perry County 0
West Greene 38, Hancock County 0
Westview 31, Waverly Central 23
White House 7, Montgomery Central 0
Wilson Central 21, Lebanon 17
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
BGA vs. Spring Hill, ccd.
Cane Ridge vs. Ravenwood, ccd.
Copper Basin vs. Andrews, N.C., ccd.
East Nashville Literature vs. Goodpasture, ccd.
Franklin Road Academy vs. South Gibson, ccd.
Knoxville Catholic vs. Brentwood, ccd.
Loudon vs. Walker Valley, ccd.
MBA vs. Baylor, ccd.
Macon County vs. White County, ccd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Centennial, ccd.
Rockvale vs. Cookeville, ccd.
Sheffield vs. Covington, ccd.
Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
