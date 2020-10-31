Friday Frenzy Week 11 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week 11 of Friday Frenzy from across the state.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 23, McKenzie 17

Anderson County 54, Sequoyah 0

Arlington def. Cordova, forfeit

Bartlett 34, Collierville 28

Bearden 27, Science Hill 7

Beech 42, Hillwood 17

Blackman 23, Cookeville 21

Bledsoe County 49, Tellico Plains 8

Brentwood 49, Centennial 7

Brentwood Academy 21, Baylor 20

Brighton def. Memphis Overton, forfeit

CAK 21, Knoxville Webb 13

CPA 41, Franklin Road Academy 29

Camden Central 24, Sycamore 17

Cane Ridge 45, LaVergne 7

Chattanooga Central 47, Southeast Whitfield, Ga. 12

Chattanooga Christian 48, Silverdale Baptist Academy 21

Claiborne County 37, North Greene 0

Clarksville 40, West Creek 0

Clarksville NE 55, Antioch 18

Clay County 38, Red Boiling Springs 22

Cleveland 36, Ooltewah 30

Clinton 42, Karns 33

Cloudland 12, Sullivan North 0

Collinwood 44, Wayne County 20

Community 28, Summertown 20

Cornersville 32, Zion Christian Academy 27

Covington 29, McNairy Central 0

DCA 48, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7

Daniel Boone 44, Cherokee 14

David Crockett 42, Morristown East 30

Davidson Academy 52, Jackson Christian 10

Dyer County 56, Kenwood 20

Dyersburg 47, Crockett County 14

Eagleville 20, Loretto 0

East Hickman 34, Scotts Hill 6

East Ridge 37, Hixson 34

Elizabethton 70, Sullivan Central 34

Farragut 42, Jefferson County 14

Fayette Academy def. Columbia Academy, forfeit

Fayetteville 42, Sale Creek 6

Franklin 43, Dickson County 26

Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 8

Gallatin 68, Glencliff 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Kingston 7

Goodpasture 49, White County 28

Gordonsville 20, Monterey 13

Grace Baptist 34, Grace Christian – Franklin 30

Grace Christian 27, Boyd Buchanan 17

Grainger 50, Union County 0

Greenback 35, Oakdale 7

Greeneville 68, Sullivan East 14

Hampton 46, Cosby 6

Hardin County 54, Liberty Magnet 7

Harpeth 31, Cheatham County 0

Hendersonville 24, Mt. Juliet 14

Henry County 48, Clarksville NW 0

Hickman County 38, Houston County 26

Hillsboro 41, Hunters Lane 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 21, McEwen 7

Humboldt 20, Dresden 12

Huntland 32, Richland 20

Jackson North Side 35, Jackson South Side 28

Jo Byrns 42, Pickett County 6

Knoxville Central 34, Gibbs 23

Knoxville Halls 37, Seymour 14

Lausanne Collegiate 28, St. George’s 14

Lewis County 7, Forrest 0

Lexington 49, Chester County 14

Lipscomb Academy 21, BGA 7

MBA 25, CBHS 24

MUS 26, Briarcrest 21

Macon County 13, Livingston Academy 0

Marion County 28, Rhea County 14

Maryville 45, Heritage 8

McCallie 10, Ensworth 0

McMinn Central 26, Brainerd 22

McMinn County 41, Bradley Central 25

Meigs County 62, Wartburg Central 8

Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Bell Buckle 14

Milan 29, Westview 6

Millington def. Bolton, forfeit

Moore County 38, Mt. Pleasant 13

Nashville Christian 50, Trinity Christian Academy 0

Nolensville 35, Marshall County 28

Northview Academy 28, Austin-East 7

Oakland 36, Warren County 20

Oliver Springs 14, Midway 7

Page 41, Franklin County 17

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, Giles County 0

Perry County 42, Middleton 26

Pigeon Forge 13, Scott County 6

Pope John Paul II 51, St. Benedict 0

Powell 48, South Doyle 40

Ravenwood 28, Independence 14

Red Bank 13, Loudon 0

Ripley def. Lake County, forfeit

Rossview 21, Lebanon 14

Sevier County 45, Knoxville Carter 37

Shelbyville 30, Columbia 14

Signal Mountain 20, Sweetwater 7

Smith County 15, Grundy County 0

South Fulton 24, Gleason 20

South Gibson 49, Bolivar Central 6

South Greene 35, Happy Valley 28

Springfield 38, Creek Wood 14

Stewart County 27, Fairview 26

Stratford 49, Whites Creek 0

Sunbright 50, Unaka 44

Trousdale County 34, Jackson County 8

Tullahoma 54, Maplewood 14

Tyner Academy 28, Polk County 7

Unicoi County 24, Johnson County 20

Union City 56, Halls 0

Volunteer 20, Cocke County 6

Walker Valley 55, Soddy Daisy 0

Watertown 42, East Robertson 7

Waverly Central 21, Riverside 0

West 44, Campbell County 13

West Carroll 33, Greenfield 14

Westmoreland 14, Cascade 0

White House 21, Greenbrier 16

White House-Heritage 21, Montgomery Central 14

Whitwell 51, Lookout Valley 13

William Blount 35, Lenoir City 6

Wilson Central 35, Station Camp 0

York Institute 14, Cannon County 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coffee County vs. Riverdale, ccd.

Craigmont vs. Fayette Ware, ccd.

DeKalb County vs. Cumberland County, ccd.

East Hamilton vs. Howard, ccd.

FACS vs. ECS, ccd.

Kingsbury vs. Munford, ccd.

Nashville Overton vs. McGavock, ccd.

Northpoint Christian, Miss. vs. Harding Academy, ccd.

Siegel vs. Rockvale, ccd.

South Pittsburg vs. Copper Basin, ccd.

Southwind vs. Houston, ccd.

Spring Hill vs. Lawrence County, ccd.

Stewarts Creek vs. Smyrna, ccd.

Sullivan South vs. Tennessee, ccd.

University-Jackson vs. Clarksville Academy, ccd.

Upperman vs. Sequatchie County, ccd.

