Friday Frenzy Week 11 final scores from across the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Did your team win last night? Find out all the final scores from week 11 of Friday Frenzy from across the state.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 23, McKenzie 17
Anderson County 54, Sequoyah 0
Arlington def. Cordova, forfeit
Bartlett 34, Collierville 28
Bearden 27, Science Hill 7
Beech 42, Hillwood 17
Blackman 23, Cookeville 21
Bledsoe County 49, Tellico Plains 8
Brentwood 49, Centennial 7
Brentwood Academy 21, Baylor 20
Brighton def. Memphis Overton, forfeit
CAK 21, Knoxville Webb 13
CPA 41, Franklin Road Academy 29
Camden Central 24, Sycamore 17
Cane Ridge 45, LaVergne 7
Chattanooga Central 47, Southeast Whitfield, Ga. 12
Chattanooga Christian 48, Silverdale Baptist Academy 21
Claiborne County 37, North Greene 0
Clarksville 40, West Creek 0
Clarksville NE 55, Antioch 18
Clay County 38, Red Boiling Springs 22
Cleveland 36, Ooltewah 30
Clinton 42, Karns 33
Cloudland 12, Sullivan North 0
Collinwood 44, Wayne County 20
Community 28, Summertown 20
Cornersville 32, Zion Christian Academy 27
Covington 29, McNairy Central 0
DCA 48, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7
Daniel Boone 44, Cherokee 14
David Crockett 42, Morristown East 30
Davidson Academy 52, Jackson Christian 10
Dyer County 56, Kenwood 20
Dyersburg 47, Crockett County 14
Eagleville 20, Loretto 0
East Hickman 34, Scotts Hill 6
East Ridge 37, Hixson 34
Elizabethton 70, Sullivan Central 34
Farragut 42, Jefferson County 14
Fayette Academy def. Columbia Academy, forfeit
Fayetteville 42, Sale Creek 6
Franklin 43, Dickson County 26
Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 8
Gallatin 68, Glencliff 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Kingston 7
Goodpasture 49, White County 28
Gordonsville 20, Monterey 13
Grace Baptist 34, Grace Christian – Franklin 30
Grace Christian 27, Boyd Buchanan 17
Grainger 50, Union County 0
Greenback 35, Oakdale 7
Greeneville 68, Sullivan East 14
Hampton 46, Cosby 6
Hardin County 54, Liberty Magnet 7
Harpeth 31, Cheatham County 0
Hendersonville 24, Mt. Juliet 14
Henry County 48, Clarksville NW 0
Hickman County 38, Houston County 26
Hillsboro 41, Hunters Lane 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 21, McEwen 7
Humboldt 20, Dresden 12
Huntland 32, Richland 20
Jackson North Side 35, Jackson South Side 28
Jo Byrns 42, Pickett County 6
Knoxville Central 34, Gibbs 23
Knoxville Halls 37, Seymour 14
Lausanne Collegiate 28, St. George’s 14
Lewis County 7, Forrest 0
Lexington 49, Chester County 14
Lipscomb Academy 21, BGA 7
MBA 25, CBHS 24
MUS 26, Briarcrest 21
Macon County 13, Livingston Academy 0
Marion County 28, Rhea County 14
Maryville 45, Heritage 8
McCallie 10, Ensworth 0
McMinn Central 26, Brainerd 22
McMinn County 41, Bradley Central 25
Meigs County 62, Wartburg Central 8
Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Bell Buckle 14
Milan 29, Westview 6
Millington def. Bolton, forfeit
Moore County 38, Mt. Pleasant 13
Nashville Christian 50, Trinity Christian Academy 0
Nolensville 35, Marshall County 28
Northview Academy 28, Austin-East 7
Oakland 36, Warren County 20
Oliver Springs 14, Midway 7
Page 41, Franklin County 17
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, Giles County 0
Perry County 42, Middleton 26
Pigeon Forge 13, Scott County 6
Pope John Paul II 51, St. Benedict 0
Powell 48, South Doyle 40
Ravenwood 28, Independence 14
Red Bank 13, Loudon 0
Ripley def. Lake County, forfeit
Rossview 21, Lebanon 14
Sevier County 45, Knoxville Carter 37
Shelbyville 30, Columbia 14
Signal Mountain 20, Sweetwater 7
Smith County 15, Grundy County 0
South Fulton 24, Gleason 20
South Gibson 49, Bolivar Central 6
South Greene 35, Happy Valley 28
Springfield 38, Creek Wood 14
Stewart County 27, Fairview 26
Stratford 49, Whites Creek 0
Sunbright 50, Unaka 44
Trousdale County 34, Jackson County 8
Tullahoma 54, Maplewood 14
Tyner Academy 28, Polk County 7
Unicoi County 24, Johnson County 20
Union City 56, Halls 0
Volunteer 20, Cocke County 6
Walker Valley 55, Soddy Daisy 0
Watertown 42, East Robertson 7
Waverly Central 21, Riverside 0
West 44, Campbell County 13
West Carroll 33, Greenfield 14
Westmoreland 14, Cascade 0
White House 21, Greenbrier 16
White House-Heritage 21, Montgomery Central 14
Whitwell 51, Lookout Valley 13
William Blount 35, Lenoir City 6
Wilson Central 35, Station Camp 0
York Institute 14, Cannon County 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coffee County vs. Riverdale, ccd.
Craigmont vs. Fayette Ware, ccd.
DeKalb County vs. Cumberland County, ccd.
East Hamilton vs. Howard, ccd.
FACS vs. ECS, ccd.
Kingsbury vs. Munford, ccd.
Nashville Overton vs. McGavock, ccd.
Northpoint Christian, Miss. vs. Harding Academy, ccd.
Siegel vs. Rockvale, ccd.
South Pittsburg vs. Copper Basin, ccd.
Southwind vs. Houston, ccd.
Spring Hill vs. Lawrence County, ccd.
Stewarts Creek vs. Smyrna, ccd.
Sullivan South vs. Tennessee, ccd.
University-Jackson vs. Clarksville Academy, ccd.
Upperman vs. Sequatchie County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
